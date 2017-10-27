Hoskins says Hasselbaink tinkering keeping Cobblers squad on top of their game

Sam Hoskins says boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s unpredictable selection policy is keeping the entire Cobblers squad at the top of their game.

Although the Town manager has been very consistent when it comes to the defence and even central midfield, it has been a different matter elsewhere on the pitch.

The former Queens Park Rangers boss is becoming renowned for his regular tinkering with who he selects in the wide areas and in attack.

Players such as Billy Waters, Raheem Hanley, George Smith and Hoskins have been in the team one week, and then sidelined the next, occasionally not even being named in the squad, before being recalled at a later date.

It seems to be a horses for courses policy from the Town manager, and is certainly something that is keeping everybody at Sixfields on their toes.

Hoskins admits it keeps things lively in training every day, and the squad are constantly trying to impress.

“I think it is obviously good to have that competition in any squad,” said Hoskins, who started last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Gillingham.

“It keeps players on their toes, and I think it brings the best out of players because they are fighting for a place, they want to keep their place, or show what they can do to get in the team. It is definitely a good thing.”

So is there an extra edge to training at the moment?

“To a certain extent, yeah, but I think everybody trains the same way all the time whether they are playing or not.

“There are so many changes being made, they know they can be called upon at any time.”

The clash at Priestfield was Hoskins’ second start since he return from his long-term knee injury, and he says he now feels 100 per cent.

“I feel as fit and strong as I ever have,” said the former Yeovil Town man.

“I feel good personally, and hopefully I can now get as much game time as I can.”