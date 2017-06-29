Hoskins could be in line for September return as Edinburgh hails ‘fantastic condition’ of Cobblers squad

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh says he is ‘delighted’ to see his players return in ‘fantastic condition’ for pre-season training.

The squad returned from their summer break last Thursday to undergo fitness testing, and they have got stuck into training proper this week at their Moulton College base.

Justin Edinburgh

Edinburgh says that every member of the squad, aside from Sam Hoskins and John-Joe O’Toole, is taking full part, and that those two are well on the way to being 100 per cent following operations.

Hoskins hasn’t played since he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in January, while O’Toole underwent a groin operation at the end of last season.

“Sammy Hoskins will join in with some of the training, but he won’t be flat out with rest, and we have to build John-up as well,” said Edinburgh.

“John-Joe had the operation at the end of the season, and he is not quite at the same level as some of the other boys.

I can only say that the players have come back in fantastic condition and I am delighted with that Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

“Other than that, I can only say that the players have come back in fantastic condition and I am delighted with that.

“That is what you want, as it shows they have bought into it, and they have accepted it and we have to have that from everybody from the word go.

“We have had that from the players and that gives us a great start, and a good platform.”

Edinburgh is particularly looking forward to seeing attacker Hoskins recover his fitness, as he has yet to select the player for a Town line-up.

The former Yeovil man played in the 2-1 defeat to Scunthorpe on January 14, when the newly-appointed Edinburgh had a watching brief from the Sixfields directors box, but he then suffered his injury in training the following week.

Hoskins underwent an operation and has been working hard ever since to get back to fitness, including extra sessions over the summer break, and Edinburgh is delighted with his progress and says his return will be like signing a new player.

“Without putting too much pressure on him, I think we will see Sammy around September time,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He has been excellent and I am pleased for him because he has worked tirelessly.

“It will be like another new signing, because he has not played a game for me and I am excited about seeing him, because he is somebody I looked forward to working with when I came here.

“I didn’t get to manage him in a game, and I look forward to that.”