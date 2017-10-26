Hoskins believes Cobblers finally getting the results they deserve

Attacker Sam Hoskins believes the Cobblers are finally getting the points their performances deserve after a successful week on the road.

After a dismal run of form that saw Town claim just two points out of a possible 21, and included a 6-0 home humiliation at the hands of Bristol Rovers, the season has taken an much-needed upturn in the past 10 days or so.

The Cobblers followed up last week’s fighting 2-2 draw at Rochdale with a 2-1 win at Gillingham on Saturday, which was their first away victory of the season, and their first since last March.

It meant a four-point haul out of six, and that is crucial as it means the Cobblers are just three points adrift of safety in Sky Bet League One as they go into Saturday’s Sixfields date with Blackpool.

And Hoskins believes the change in luck for Town is well overdue.

“I think that recently we haven’t been getting the results that we have probably deserved, so to get four points from two away games is good,” said Hoskins, who made his second start of the season at the Priestfield Stadium at the weekend.

“It shows that we are going in the right direction, and it was a good win on Saturday that we definitely deserved.

“We have a really good squad here, we are playing well.

“Sometimes we are playing well and not getting anything from games, but we believe in ourselves.

“There is no point in getting our heads down and stuff, because that is not going to achieve anything. We have to keep doing what we are doing, and keep playing well.”

The win at Gillingham was sealed by two high quality strikes from Town, with Daniel Powell’s 25-yard strike being followed by a pinpoint long range free-kick from Matt Grimes.

Both players netted their first goals of the campaign, to follow on from Ash Taylor and Dave Buchanan’s first goals of the season at Rochdale, and Hoskins, who has yet to open his account for the season, believes that is encouraging.

“It shows that we can score goals from all over, and shows the quality we have in the squad,” said the former Yeovil Town man, who only returned to playing action in September after more than eight months out of action with a knee injury.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long before I can add some goals, but at the moment it’s the three points that are the most important thing.”

The Cobblers go into this weekend’s clash with the Seasiders (ko 2pm) having lost their past three home games, a spell in which they have failed to score and conceded eight times.

And after a good week away from Sixfields, Hoskins believes it is about time he and the rest of the Town team gave the home fans something to smile about.

“It would be nice for the home fans, to give them a win, because in the last week we have been away twice,” said the 24-year-old.

“Hopefully we can give the home supporters a good show and get the three points.”