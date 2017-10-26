Hasselbaink wants Sixfields to be rocking for Blackpool visit

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is calling on the Cobblers supporters to get Sixfields rocking as Blackpool come to Sixfields this weekend (ko 2pm).

A successful week out on the road has seen Town end a miserable run of form to claim four Sky Bet League One points out of a possible six, with last Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Rochdale followed by the weekend’s precious 2-1 win at Gillingham.

The Cobblers now return to base for Saturday’s Sixfields showdown with the Seasiders, and Hasselbaink wants a positive atmosphere to help inspire his team.

Town have lost their past three matches on home soil, with 1-0 defeats to Bradford City and AFC Wimbledon sandwiching the embarrassing 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Bristol City.

There have been signs of discontent in the past two matches in particular, culminating in Dave Buchanan feeling the need to go into the west stand to placate a particularly irate supporter following the loss to Wimbledon.

Hasselbaink says he totally understands the frustration of some supporters, but is urging everybody to be singing off the same hymn sheet when the Seasiders come to town, as he insists a positive atmosphere really does help the players.

Hasselbaink says his players being relaxed on home soil is ‘the most important thing’, and if they are, then it will allow them to express themselves on the pitch.

He also says it is crucial that the team doesn’t get so anxious about playing at home, that they prefer it when they are on the road.

“It helps when the fans are behind their own team and the boys need that, but I do understand that the results have not been that great so that everybody is laughing,” said the Cobblers boss.

“But we do need the support, we don’t want to become a team that is happier playing away.

“We need that support, especially in these kind of times, and I know that the boys really appreciate it when the fans are behind the team.

“I do as well, and we do want to play good football and give them something back, but we need all the help we can get.”

Blackpool come to Sixfields in good spirits after an encouraging start to life back in league one, having won promotion via the play-offs last season, beating Exeter City in the final.

But they have won just once away from Bloomfield Road this season, at Plymouth back on September 12,

Last weekend they were beaten 3-1 at home by Wigan Athletic.