Hasselbaink wants Cobblers to use Rovers beating as spur for rest of the season

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has told his Cobblers players to use last Saturday’s Sixfields shocker as fuel for the rest of the season.

Town were eviscerated last weekend, losing 6-0 at home to Bristol Rovers in Sky Bet League One.

But they get a chance to put things right this Saturday as they face another Sixfields date, against AFC Wimbledon.

And Hasselbaink wants his team to restore some pride, by using the Bristol Rovers rout as major motivation.

“Certain things you can never forget about and you should not forget about,” the Cobblers boss said.

“You should use it as a marker, that you don’t want to be there and have that kind of feeling again.

“It has to be a lesson and even though it’s hard, we have to take the positives out of it and that’s what we’ll try to do.

“I would have preferred to play on Tuesday straight away to be honest.

“We have had a week and yes I want us to play in front of our fans because we have to give them something they can be proud of.”

With the transfer window closed until January, Hasselbaink has little room for manoeuvre when it comes to tinkering with the squad he inherited from sacked Justin Edinburgh at the start of September.

But the Cobblers boss insists he has no complaints about the players currently at his disposal.

“No excuses - this is my group, I’m happy with my group, I’m standing behind my group,” Hasselbaink said.

“I’m full of confidence in my group and we need to give them the love and support for them to perform.”

And Hasselbaink will be desperate to perform against AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

“It’s going to be another challenge,” he said. “There are no weak teams in this division.

“We have to make sure the organisation is right.

“This week, with all due respect to Wimbledon, we have to concentrate on us and get things right for us.”