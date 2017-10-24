Hasselbaink talks up Powell’s quality and tells midfielder to ‘go for it’ after opening Cobblers account

The best is yet to come from Daniel Powell according to manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who has told the Cobblers midfielder to ‘believe in himself more’ if he wants to unlock his full potential following Saturday’s superb goal at Gillingham.

Powell has been a regular in the Cobblers team ever since Hasselbaink took over from Justin Edinburgh at the start of September, either starting or coming off the bench in all bar one of the 12 games the Dutchman has overseen.

But, regularly stationed on either the right or left side of midfield, he’s not always flourished and has instead often struggled for consistency throughout his short Northampton career having signed for the club from MK Dons in the summer.

Hasselbaink has shown great faith in the 26-year-old though, and after firing the Cobblers ahead with his first goal for the club on Saturday, brilliantly finding the bottom corner from 30 yards, the Town manager hopes he can kick-on and reproduce his training ground form in matches.

“Danny was actually the best man of the game for us,” said Hasselbaink. “He does so much work for the team in terms of the organisation.

“That’s why he’s been playing, but he needs to believe in himself a little bit more and come out of his shell more.

“We’ve been working very hard on that with him and we need to keep on working on it because he’s got so much power and so much technique. He can run at people, he can can shoot and he can score.

“He needs to score more goals, so I was very happy that he stood up to the occasion in the game and took on the shot.

“He took a shot before that, which I liked to see, and this one was obviously even better.”

Powell’s goal set the Cobblers on their way to a crucial 2-1 victory at Gillingham, and Hasselbaink hopes it will be the moment of inspiration the midfielder needs to fully kick-start his career at Sixfields.

We’ve been working very hard with him and we need to keep on working on it (self-belief) because he’s got so much power and so much technique. He can run at people, he can shoot and he can score.

“I hope it boosts his confidence because he shows in training that he’s a good player, but he just needs to believe in himself more and go for it,” he added.

“It’s sometimes a little bit 50-50 with him and I’d rather it’d be 100 per cent so hopefully he can now believe in himself more and we’ll help him with that.”

After two midfielders netted on Saturday, following two defenders doing likewise at Rochdale four days earlier, Hasselbaink reiterated the importance of everyone chipping in when it comes to scoring goals.

“We need goals from all over, it’s important,” he continued.

“For any team that wants to be successful, you have to have goals from everywhere and from all over the team.

“So, for us, two other players scoring is important and hopefully we can carry that on because it’ll give confidence to the individuals and to the team – that we can score from different kind of moments.

“We must keep improving on that and keep working on it.”