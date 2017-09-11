Hasselbaink says Edinburgh deserves credit after Cobblers claim first victory

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes his predecessor Justin Edinburgh deserves a slice of the credit for his first win as Cobblers boss at the weekend.

The former Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers manager only took over at Sixfields last Monday, with Edinburgh having been sacked just four days earlier.

Justin Edinburgh lost his job as Cobblers boss on August 31

Hasselbaink took over a team bottom of Sky Bet League One, with no points from four matches, and without a win in any competition since March 14.

The Dutchman had an instant impact though as Town beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 at an upbeat Sixfields, but afterwards he was keen to acknowledge the work Edinburgh had done at the club prior to his arrival.

“I must say this three points is part of Justin as well, who has just left,” said Hasselbaink following the win over Rovers, which was sealed by a Matt Crooks strike after only 21 seconds.

“I definitely believe, that at a certain time he would have got the three points, and it is just unfortunate how it works in football.

“But we mustn’t forget the good work that Justin has done here.”

The good work Hasselbaink refers to includes recruitment, with Hasselbaink stressing when he took over the job that he was impressed with the amount of talent he now has at his disposal.

Six of Saturday’s Cobblers starting line-up and five of the seven players on the bench were signed by Edinburgh over the summer, with a seventh starter, goalkeeper Matt Ingram, signed on the day of his departure.

Ingram made a string of key saves late in the game to maintain Town’s slender advantage, and Hasselbaink is pleased to be reunited with a player he knows well.

“He did well (against Doncaster), and there will be more matches when we need him,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He is a good keeper, I bought him from Wycombe when I was at QPR, so I know him really well. He was there at times when we needed him on Saturday.”

The Cobblers are back in action at Sixfields on Tuesday night, and there are no fresh injury concerns for Hasselbaink, although the Town manager has suffered someething of a setback with the news that midfielder John-Joe O’Toole has had to undergo minor surgery on his troublesome groin injury.

O’Toole has yet to feature this season, with his his most recent playing action in the 4-0 pre-season friendly win at Frome Town in July.

He had an injection to try and solve the groin issue a fortnight ago, but it didn’t do the trick and he has now undergone an operation which means he is likely to be sidelined for at least two more weeks.

Also missing for the visit of Pompey are Sam Foley, Sam Hoskins and Aaron Phillips.