Hasselbaink says Cobblers ‘must keep doing the right things’ to end goal drought

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes his side’s ongoing goal drought, which now stands at over 400 minutes, is ‘psychological’ and will end sooner rather than later as long as they ‘keep doing the right things’.

Northampton were on their travels again on Saturday when, for the fourth straight Sky Bet League One game, they were unable to locate the net, beaten 1-0 by Rotherham United.

Kieffer Moore scored the game’s only goal on a day when chances were created and missed in abundance, with most going the way of the home side.

Town did have their own opportunities as Daniel Powell and Matt Grimes went close but, unable to sufficiently test home goalkeeper Marek Rodak, they left the New York Stadium goalless and pointless.

That extended their goal drought to 400 minutes while also dropping them to 22nd in the current Sky Bet League One table, leaving Hasselbaink with some food for thought as he tries to figure out how to get more goals out of his forward players.

In total, they have found the net just eight times in 11 outings, failing to score on six separate occasions, with only three goals coming in their six games away from home.

“The window is closed so this is what we have, this is what we are working with and that’s it,” said the Town boss.

“It is what it is. We need to get better and put the ball in the net as easy as that.

“At the moment I think it’s psychological and I’m a big believer in you need to keep on doing the right things.

“When you keep doing the right things, it will fall for you and I think in the second-half (on Saturday) we didn’t do enough of the right things and that’s how it is.”