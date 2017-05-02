Goalkeeper Adam Smith confirms his Cobblers departure

Cobblers goalkeeper Adam Smith has confirmed via social media that he is leaving the club this summer.

The former Leicester City shot-stopper’s Sixfields contract is due to run out in June, and he has revealed on Twitter that he will not be signing a new deal.

“I will be moving on next season,” said Smith via his Twitter account @adamsmith­_1

“I just want to thank all the players and staff I’ve worked with over the past two seasons.

“Most importantly I want to thank the fans for supporting me from the day I arrived.

“You’ve been first class, and I’ll always appreciate it. I have grown as a goalkeeper and as a person while being at this great club.

“Football is full of highs and lows, and the past two years have been no different.

“The highlights include winning the league last season as well as a few individual awards along the way which I couldn’t have achieved without all my team.

“This year we managed to stay in league one which was the most important thing.

“I wish everyone connected wih the club all the best in the future.”

The Cobblers are due to announce their retained list on Tuesday afternoon, and it is understood manager Justin Edinburgh is having meetings with all of the players this morning.

Smith departs Sixfields having made 94 appearances for the club.

The 24-year-old was an ever-present as Town claimed the Sky Bet League Two title in 2015/16, and was also named in the Football League team of the year.

This season he was dropped for the first time in the autumn, but regained his place and went on to make 44 starts before being left out in the final two games of the campaign.