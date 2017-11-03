Gillard doubles up as Cobblers Under-18s battle to FA Youth Cup win at Buckingham

Cobblers Under-18s set up a second round tie at Swindon Town or Newport County after battling to a 4-2 FA Youth Cup win at Buckingham Athletic on Thursday night.

Jon Brady’s team had to battle back from going 1-0 down, and then being pegged back to 2-2, before easing to victory with two goals midway through the second half.

James Gillard, who was an unused substitute for the first team in the Checkatrade Trophy match at Peterborough United last month, scored twice for Town’s youngsters, with Ryan Hughes and Sean Whaler also on target.

Buckingham took the lead on 19 minutes through Tom McIlroy, but the Cobblers hit back to lead as Gillard netted twice in the space of four minutes before half-time.

Ben Quay levelled it up at 2-2 for the home team on 55 minutes, but Town again responded well to take the lead through Hughes on 66 minutes, before Whaler sealed the result six minutes later.

Teams: Buckingham: Larry Mills, Aaron Pike, Caleb Adebola, Luke McAndrew, Harry Byron, Chris Atkinson, Ben Quay, Matthew Tew, Robbie Carter, Tom McIlroy, Garrett Mini. Subs: Rory Busby, Ethan McCobb, Harvey Thorne, Kinlay Karde

Cobblers: Adam North, Vaughn Marett, Ryan Hughes, Matthew Slinn, Prudence Anaele, Jarvis Wilson, Sean Whaler, Seth Patrick, James Gillard, Morgan Roberts, Shama Bako. Subs: Jay Williams, Bradley Lashley, Jack Daldy, Ryan Smith, Urijah Gordon-Douglas