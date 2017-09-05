Former Watford assistant boss Austin named Hasselbaink’s number two

The Cobblers have announced that former Watford assistant boss Dean Austin is new manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s number two at Sixfields.

A former Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace defender, Austin made more than 450 senior appearances.

He began his coaching career as head of recruitment and coach at Southend United in 2005, helping the Shrimpers win two successive promotions to move from league two to the Championship.

Austin moved on to become assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Watford, and then followed Rodgers to Reading.

Highly thought of by Watford supporters for his role at Vicarage Road, Austin returned to the club in January 2015, helping Slaviša Jokanovic’s side to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Following Austin’s arrival at Sixfields, David Kerslake, who was assistant to Justin Edinburgh, has left the club.