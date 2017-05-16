Former Cobblers winger Anderson moves to Mansfield

Paul Anderson has become the latest former Cobblers player to join Mansfield Town.

The winger left Northampton at the end of last season and follows Joel Byrom, Alfie Potter and current Cobblers player of the year Zander Diamond in switching to the Stags.

Anderson scored seven goals in 38 appearances at Cobblers as they secured a 16th place finish in Sky Bet League One last season.

But the 28-year-old, who also counts Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town among his former clubs, will now drop down a level to league two.

And Anderson is looking forward to a new challenge at ambitious Mansfield.

“I said to my agent that if a league two club had come in for me, I probably wouldn’t have even listened to the offer,” Anderson said.

“But the way this club is trying to go, with the way the chairman is pushing things forward, it made me want to be a part of it.

“I’m hoping to be here for the long term as opposed to the short term and hopefully be a part of a good journey.”