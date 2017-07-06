Former Cobblers stopper signs for Bristol Rovers

Former Cobblers goalkeeper Adam Smith says his move to Bristol Rovers ‘ticks all the boxes’ and was ‘an obvious choice to make’.

Smith was released by Northampton at the end of last season, having spent two seasons at Sixfields.

The 24-year-old helped Cobblers to the Sky Bet League Two title in 2016 and played in 40 of the club’s 46 Sky Bet League One games last season.

And he will now be competing in England’s third tier again next season, with Bristol Rovers.

“The deal has come about pretty quickly really and once the manager spoke to me it was an obvious choice for me to make,” Smith said.

“It’s a great club and Darrell (Clarke) has said great things about it and the squad, so it ticks all the boxes really.”

Smith’s signing was announced along with the acquisition of another goalkeeper, former Blackpool player Sam Slocombe.

And Bristol Rovers manager Clarke said: “I am delighted to be signing two excellent goalkeepers who will provide us with competition for the No.1 spot next season.

“Both have experience of playing at this level and they have different attributes which means they will complement each other.

“I’m sure that our supporters will welcome the news that we have signed these two players today and I’m certain that they will give them their backing throughout the season.”