Former Cobblers defender Gaby Zakuani signs for Gillingham

Former Cobblers defender Gaby Zakuani has signed for Town’s Sky Bet League One rivals Gillingham.

Zakuani left Sixfields last month afteer failing to agree terms on a new contract, and he has instead signed on at the Priestfield Stadium.

The 31-year-old played just twice for the Cobblers in 2017 due to international commitments and injury.

Zakuani said: “I’m delighted to have joined Gillingham.

“As as soon as I met the manager (Ady Pennock) and Peter Taylor (director of football), I felt it was the right place to continue my career and I can’t wait to get going.

“The management have made some great signings already and I’ll do my best to help push the club up the league one table.”

Pennock, who took charge of the Gills following Justin Edinburgh’s sacking in January, said: “I’m really pleased to get Gabriel on board.

“Naturally he was attracting interest from other clubs but I’m delighted he has committed his future to us for the forthcoming season.

“He will help provide stern competition for places in defence, and we very much look forward to working with him.”

Zakuani made a good start to his Cobblers career after signing from Peterborough United, but only played twice in 2017 due to a combination of international commitments with DR Congo and injury.

His final game for the Cobblers saw him leave the field with a pulled hamstring during the first half of the 2-1 win over Charlton on March 4.

Cobblers boss Edinburgh offered Zakuani a new Sixfields deal, but was concerned about the player’s forthcoming international commitments.

Zakuani is the skipper of DR Congo and they play competitive matches in August, September, October, November and March.

The player and club could not agree on a new deal, so Zakuani moved on.