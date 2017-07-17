‘Every day we feel we are getting closer’, says Cobblers boss Edinburgh on potential new signings

Boss Justin Edinburgh has told the Cobblers supporters the club is ‘getting closer’ every day to landing the four players he is chasing to complete the Sixfields squad for the new season.

The club has been heavily linked with Rangers midfielder Matt Crooks, with reports in Scotland saying the Glasgow club have accepted a £100,000 bid from the Cobblers for the 23-year-old, while Edinburgh is also chasing a goalkeeper, central defender and attacker.

With the season opener at Shrewsbury Town now less than three weeks away, the Cobblers boss wants his targets in as quicky as possible, and is hopeful for some progress this week, but admits he also has to show patience.

“Every day we feel we are getting closer,” said Edinburgh when asked if there was any news on signings.

“Every deal has a variation, and some take longer than others, but we are working hard to make sure we get the players in as quickly as possible.

“We want to integrate them into the squad, and the sooner we can do that the better, not only for the players coming in, but for the squad to be settled as well.

“It’s not always that easy, but we are still looking to bring four more into the group.”

And he added: “We feel we are in a position to strike on all four of the positions at any time.

“But we are just waiting on those clubs and individuals to give us the go-ahead.”

The Cobblers play their third pre-season friendly on Tuesday night when they travel to non-League outfit Frome Town, and another first team fixture has been added on Wednesday too, with Town making the short trip to Hayden Road in Rushden to take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The only injury concern for the trip to Somerset is midfielder Shaun McWilliams, who hurt his ankle in training at Moulton College on Monday morning.

Aside from what is deemed to be a minor injury to the teenager, the rest of the squad is injury free, and Edinburgh is keeping his fingers crossed that’s the way it stays.

“Shaun rolled his ankle in training, so he may be a doubt, but other than that everybody is good to go,” said the Cobblers boss.

“It’s been so far so good with injuries.

“Obviously the aim is for the players to be increasing their fitness, and stepping things up.

“That is the plan throughout the duration of pre-season, and to get to the other end with a fully fit squad to pick from.”