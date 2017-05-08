Edinburgh wants options as he aims to build ‘flexible’ Cobblers squad

Justin Edinburgh has pledged to build a ‘flexible’ Cobblers squad that will be able to ‘change games’.

The Town manager was left frustrated in the final weeks of the past campaign as he felt he was unable to shake up his team or tactics due to the make up of the squad he inherited, with injuries to key players exacerbating the situation.

NEW SIGNING - Daniel Powell (Picture: Pete Norton)

Edinburgh is not blaming the players for that, and he has praised their effort and commitment, but he says he has to ensure the squad is not ‘one dimensional’ in the future.

The Cobblers boss began his rebuild last week with the signing of Milton Keynes Dons winger Daniel Powell, a player Edinburgh says will bring ‘excitement, pace, flair and skill’ to the squad, and he will be working hard to get the men in that he wants this summer.

“I need to have personnel that can change games, and that is not a criticism of the squad assembled for this season,” said the Town manager.

“But with the injuries we have had we haven’t really had that, to be able to change games, over the past seven or eight matches.

“There needs to be a squad that is able to be flexible, that can’t be one dimensional, and you have the clientele to be able to change games, for whatever reason.

“Whether that be adding pace, whether that be going direct, whether it be physical and we have to try and get the blend right.

“As a manger I have to make sure the dynamics of the group stay good, because that is the most important thing.

“Anyone who has played in a team that has been successful, there has to be the right spirit, the right team spirit, and the right characters as well.”

The blend of the players Edinburgh brings in is going to be key, and he says he will be going for a mixture of experience and youth.

“We have to be open on that,” said the Cobblers boss, when he was asked if he will be signing experienced players, or going for younger players with potential.

“I think we have to be looking at up to as many as five players for each position we are looking at.

“We will set our sights high, but we understand where we are at in terms of what finances we have spend, and we know we are going to miss out for all different reasons, whether it be geographically or financially.

“Players might meet me, and they might prefer to play for a different manager, and there are all different ways you can secure a player or lose a player.”