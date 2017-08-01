Edinburgh says Town have to ‘hold their nerve’ to make the right goalkeeper signing

Boss Justin Edinburgh says it is crucial the Cobblers hold their nerve and show patience to ensure they get the right man in to rival David Cornell to be the first choice goalkeeper at Sixfields.

Town have been looking to strengthen the shot-stopping position all summer following the decision to allow Adam Smith to leave the club at the end of last season.

Former Wales Under-21 international Cornell, who made 10 starts for the Cobblers last season, is currently the number one at Sixfields with the back-up being 18-year-old first year professional James Goff.

Edinburgh and the Cobblers have to date been left frustrated in their attempts to get the man they want, but the Town manager says he is willing to bide his time even longer.

He believes it is imperative they sign the right man for the job, and has also made it clear he is happy for Cornell to start when the Sky Bet League One campaign kicks off at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Asked if there has been any developments on the goalkeeper front, Edinburgh, who has enjoyed an excellent summer of recruitment signing 12 outfield players, said: “There is nothing as we stand here.

“We are continuing to try and bring competition in for Dai, and we are hopeful we can do that before the start of the season, but it has been a tough one.

“We have had some disappointments, and we have some that are still ongoing, but we haven’t been able to find the right competition and the right player as yet, but we are working hard to put that right.”

The Cobblers have been linked with a loan deal for Newcastle United’s England Under-20 goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, while Edinburgh has said he has three or four targets in mind, and he is still keeping his options open.

“There are goalkeepers out there that are still unattached, there are players we have looked at and spoken to their clubs about loans, so I think it is going to be whatever one we feel is right for us,” said the Town manager.

“There are some experienced goalkeepers still unattached, maybe training or looking to secure a contract at clubs in the higher levels.

“So it is about being patient and holding our nerve, but more importantly getting the right goalkeeper in, with the right character and one that we feel will make us a better team.”

Cornell is now almost certain to start the season as the Cobblers number one, and that is not an issue for Edinburgh.

“I have said that Dai came back in great shape, and I have no qualms about him,” said the Cobblers boss.

“I think he has been excellent in pre-season, and I will have no hesitation in playing him from the start of the season and going forward.”