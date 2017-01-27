Edinburgh says new signing Williams is a perfect fit for the Cobblers

Boss Justin Edinburgh believes new loan signing Luke Williams is a perfect fit for the Cobblers.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a loan deal until the end of the season on Thursday and is in line to make his Town debut in Saturday’s huge Sky Bet League One relegation battle with Coventry City at Sixfields (ko 3pm).

Edinburgh has been working hard all week to try and find a replacement for Sam Hoskins, who was last week ruled out for the rest of the campaign after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury, and he believes Williams ‘will be a good fit’.

“I think Luke is a player who will fit perfectly into the style of play we are implementing,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He has some good experience of this level and above, he is a very gifted footballer with plenty of natural ability and he will be a good fit.

“He is good with the ball at his feet, he is excellent in tight spaces when under pressure and he can open teams up.

“He lost his place through injury earlier this season and with how well Scunthorpe are going, understandably he has had to wait his turn but we feel he is ideal to help us in the current position we are in.

“With the injury to Sam Hoskins, we needed someone who can operate in a similar role and Luke does that well.”

Williams has only made one league start for the Iron this season, but has played a clutch of cup matches, and scored both of his goals this term in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He was out of action from late August through to October after suffering an ankle injury, and has found it difficult to win back his place in a team that is fighting for the title.

The Scunthorpe man is Edinburgh’s second signing following on from last week’s capture of Keshi Anderson, and he becomes the fifth loan signing on the Cobblers books, which is the maximum number that can be used in any match day squad.

The other loan players are Gregg Wylde, Hiram Boateng, Anderson and Lewin Nyatanga, and that means that Edinburgh will be keen to make any other signings he makes before Tuesday transfer window deadline of the fixed term variety.

The Town boss knows that if he makes any more loan signings, then his hands will be tied on selection in future weeks.