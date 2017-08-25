Edinburgh open to formation change but insists current set-up is ‘right mould’ for Cobblers squad

Justin Edinburgh says he believes the Cobblers current misfiring formation is the ‘right mould’ for the players in his squad.

But he also insists he is prepared to change it to get results, and pointed to his track record of different formations fielded since he has been at Sixfields as proof.

The Cobblers were beaten 4-1 at Charlton last Saturday - their fourth straight defeat this season

Town have started the season with four straight defeats, with the players seemingly struggle to come to terms with playing three central defenders and wing-backs.

It has led to criticism from sections of the club’s supporters who want to see the team revert to a flat back four, and there has been plenty of debate on social media.

Edinburgh has also had to field plenty of questions from the media on the issue, and he accepts that is going to continue to be the case until the team starts winning matches, although he says he is ‘not too stubborn’ to change the system if he needs to.

“A lot has been made about the formation, and rightly so because we all have an opinion when results aren’t going for you and I am fully aware of that,” said the Cobblers boss, who made it clear in the summer that he wanted to play in a 3-5-2/3-4-1-2 set-up.

If I feel that the system needs to change to win a football match, I am not silly enough, naive enough, or stubborn enough to say ‘no, I won’t change’. I will always pick the players, system and formation to win football matches Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

“Not many people talk about formations and players when results are going well, and I believe the formation is the right mould for the players we have here.

“But if I feel that the system needs to change to win a football match, I am not silly enough, naive enough, or stubborn enough to say ‘no, I won’t change’.

“I will always pick the players, system and formation to win football matches. I have played different systems since I have been here.”

The Cobblers entertain fierce local rivals Peterborough United on Saturday who have started their campaign with three straight wins in Sky Bet League One.

Edinburgh is never going to play his hand before such a big game, and ge did say he will change the system if he feels it gives Town a better chance of seeing off Grant McCann’s in-form team.

But he also reiterated his belief that his team is close to clicking into gear.

“If I feel that on Saturday we need to change the formation to win the game, then I will, but it is not a million miles away,” said the former Gillingham boss.

“It is a fine line between success and failure, and certainly between us having points on the board and not, and certainly being in a far greater position.

“I have the utmost belief in this group of players, and I have every confidence that it is only going to be a matter of time before the results come, and then there won’t be too much of a discussion about formations.

“But I do understand those discussions.”