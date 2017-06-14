Edinburgh impressed as Cobblers youngsters Lobjoit and McWilliams put in extra hours

Boss Justin Edinburgh has heaped praise on youngsters Leon Lobjoit and Shaun McWilliams, with the Cobblers pair undergoing extra training at Sixfields this summer.

Lobjoit was plucked from United Counties League side Buckingham Town in March, but was unable to play for the club as he was signed outside of the transfer window.

Shaun McWilliams broke into the Cobblers first team at the back end of last season

The 22-year-old, who spent spells with Milton Keynes Dons and Coventry City as a teenager before dropping into non-League, has been working extremely hard behind the scenes in preparation for relaunching his professional career.

Lobjoit has continued to work on his strength and fitness with the Town medical and fitness team since the season ended, and he has been joined at Sixfields on a regular basis by teenager Shaun McWilliams.

McWilliams broke into the first team at the back end of last season, but he too has been in for extra work, and Edinburgh is delighted to see it.

“That is what we want,” said the Cobblers boss. “We don’t want somebody to come here and think ‘that’s it, I’ve accomplished what I set out to do’.

“It is an opportunity for Leon and he accepted that, and he hasn’t take his foot off the gas.

“He has been working hard and has put on a lot of muscle bulk and has worked tirelessly, as has Shaun McWilliams, and he has been in most days as well.

“That is the kind of people we want.

“This is an opportunity, and you don’t get anything out of anything unless you put in the hard work, and that is what is going to be expected of everybody once we walk back in through the doors in a couple of weeks’ time.”

The Cobblers players are back in for fitness testing on June 23 and 24, before getting stuck into pre-season proper the following week.