Edinburgh has made up his mind over starting line-up for Shrewsbury opener

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh has confirmed he knows his starting 11 for the Sky Bet League One season opener at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The difficult bit, he admits, will now be sorting out his bench and telling those players who won’t be involved at New Meadow.

Edinburgh has completely reshaped his squad over the summer, with 12 new faces joining the club.

That means, even with injuries to five players, he has 21 players to choose from as he prepares to take on the Shrews, and a lot of players are going to be disappointed when that team sheet is announced, with some that may be hoping to start perhaps not even making the match day 18,

“In my head, I have the 11 that will start on Saturday but there are a few days between now and then that means things can change,” said the Cobblers boss, who will be definitely be without the injured Sam Foley and Sam Hoskins (both knee), and expects to be without John-Joe O-Toole (groin), Brendan Moloney (hamstring) and Shaun McWilliams (ankle).

“I know what the starting 11 is, and obviously there are decisions to be made in that I now have to start leaving people out, and not only that there is going to be people that miss out on a place on the bench.

“This is where competition starts, this is where my job becomes difficult, and that is the way I want it to be.”

Edinburgh and chairman Kelvin Thomas both took part in Supporters Trust open forum at Sixfields on Wednesday night, and the Town boss confirmed he is running the rule over Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Luke Coddington.

The 22-year-old, who signed a new deal with the Yorkshire club last month, has been in training with Town this week, and played in Tuesday night’s Development Squad friendly against Corby Town.

Edinburgh said Coddington is not one of his first two preferred options to bring in to provide competition for David Cornell, but that he has impressed and they are keeping a close eye on him.

He also said that he two main targets are goalkeepers that would be brought in loan.

