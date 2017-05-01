Edinburgh ‘fully aware’ of Diamond speculation ahead of individual meetings

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh is ‘fully aware’ of the speculation surrounding Zander Diamond’s future after recent reports emerged suggesting he has rejected a new deal at Sixfields.

The Scot, whose contract expires this summer, has been surprisingly coy about his Cobblers future in recent interviews, sparking speculation he may leave the club and return home to Scotland.

That would be a big blow for Edinburgh given Diamond’s excellent form this season and the fact he already has a major rebuilding task on his hands over the summer.

“I’m fully aware of the speculation with Zander but there’s meetings on Tuesday with every individual and then we’ll have further news as and when we get it,” said Edinburgh following Sunday’s goalless draw with Gillingham.

“There’s a core here but there needs to be greater depth. That’s not a damning statement on anyone who’s here.

“Everyone who has been here has given me everything they could but there’s not enough strength in depth for us to be able to change games.

“Sunday’s game was crying out for something different but something that I didn’t feel we had.

“That’s something we can put right next season.”

Fortunately, key duo John-Joe O’Toole and Marc Richards have been tied down for at least one more year, much to the relief and delight of Edinburgh.

“They’ve been two big players for myself since I’ve been here and beyond that,” added the Sixfields boss.

“We’re delighted that John-Joe has signed for another two years. He’ll be a pivotal part for what we do here next season and that’s the same with Rico.

“What you’ve got to understand is that there are some players out there like Matty Taylor and Marc Richards who have played every minute of every game since I’ve been here.

“That probably wasn’t the plan but they’ve had to do that and they’ve done it well.

“I’m pleased those two have put pen to paper and will be part of what we’re trying to build next season.”