Edinburgh considers changes as Cobblers prepare for Posh clash

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh says some of the players involved in Monday’s reserve team fixture against Chesterfield are in his selection thoughts ahead of Saturday’s clash with Peterborough United at Sixfields.

The Town manager has said he is considering making changes to the team following last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic, and a strong second string perfomed well against the Spireites racing into a 3-0 lead, before a host of personnel changes allowed the visitors to pull it back to 3-3 at Moulton College.

Teenage striker Joe Iaciofano scored twice and there was also a goal for Leon Lobjoit, while the likes of Matt Grimes, Dean Bowditch, George Smith, Regan Poole, Daniel Powell and Shaun McWilliams also featured.

“The main reason for reserve games is for people to be given the opportunity to prove to myself that they are ready to step in,” said Edinburgh.

“There is always the thought for change, but I have to be mindful, and I stand by it, that I think performances have been okay for periods.

“The periods have not been long enough, and there hasn’t been the results, but I think there will be room for change on Saturday.

“The players on Monday certainly did themselves no harm.”

One of the players who looks set to be in line for a first team start is midfielder Grimes.

Signed on loan from Premier League Swansea City last week, the 22-year-old made his Cobblers debut as a second-half substitute at the Valley, and then started in the reserve clash with Chesterfield.

With the midfield unit struggling to fire at the moment, it could be that the England Under-21 international is given his chance.

On his cameo against the Addicks, Edinburgh said: “I thought he was excellent, and had a really big impact.

“The reason we brought him here was that we knew what was going to go on with Matt Taylor, and he is a like-for-like replacement.

“I am sure there are some very good performances to come from him.”

The Cobblers will definitely be without right-back Aaron Phillips for the visit of Posh, as he has a thigh strain, while John-Joe O’Toole, Sam Foley and Sam Hoskins are also sidelined.

Striker Chris Long is a doubt after tweaking his hamstring in the warm-up at The Valley, but Edinburgh is hoping he will be available for selection this weekend.