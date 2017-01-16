Edinburgh confirms ‘funds have been made available’ to strengthen Cobblers squad

Justin Edinburgh has revealed that the funds are available to him to strengthen the Cobblers squad, and the new Sixfields boss is already working on doing exactly that.

Edinburgh was appointed the new Town boss on Friday, but didn’t officially take charge until Monday morning, when he and new assistant David Kerslake met the players for the first time and took training at a rainy Moulton College.

We have to be cautious, but obviously active so we can improved the squad, maybe change the dynamics of it a little bit, and that will be something we will be looking to do over the next week, and sooner rather than later Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

The new Cobblers manager then faced the media on Monday afternoon at Sixfields, and admitted that, although he knows he has ‘a very good group’ of players, he is keen to ‘change the dynamics’ of the squad left behind by the sacked Rob Page.

One problem facing Edinburgh is that the Cobblers already have three loan players on their books in Lewin Nyatanga, Hiram Boateng and Gregg Wylde, but the new manager is keen to get more new blood in.

“We are slightly tied, in that we have a certain amount of loan players here, and you are only allowed to include a certain amount in your matchday squad (five),” said Edinburgh.

“We have to be cautious, but obviously active so we can improved the squad, maybe change the dynamics of it a little bit, and that will be something we will be looking to do over the next week, and sooner rather than later.

“There is room for that, the funds have been made available, the chairman has backed me on that and it is what we will be looking to do.”

It has all been ‘a bit of a whirlwind’ for Edinburgh to find himself in the hot seat at the Cobblers, especially as he didn’t lose his job at Town’s Sky Bet League One rivals Gillingham until January 3.

The former Tottenham player was away on holiday when the wheels started to turn on the possibility of him becoming the new boss at Sixfields following Page’s dismissal, and the appointment was then confirmed on January 13.

He is so enthusiastic about the ‘fantastic opportunity’ he has been granted at Northampton, and said: “Once Friday was over and we had agreed on everything, I couldn’t wait to get here.”

Edinburgh watched the Cobblers lose 2-1 to title challengers Scunthorpe from the directors box at the weekend, and although disappointed with the result, he was encouraged by what he saw from the players he already has at his disposal.

“It was good to watch from afar on Saturday, but still with that desire for the team to do well, and I thought they did that for long periods, competed against a team at the top of the league,” said Edinburgh.

“That pleased me, and I drove away and you of course start thinking how you can implement what you can do, and how you can change things, but this is a very good group of players.

“There is a vast amount of experience, there are some young players in there, and some that are new to the club, and it is about gelling all of that together, about giving them the confidence and enthsuiasm and that is what I will do.”