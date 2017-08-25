Edinburgh calls on Cobblers to be ‘ruthless’ as free-scoring Posh come to town

Justin Edinburgh says the Cobblers are prepared to snub out the threat of in-form Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott, but insists he is more focused on his team being ‘ruthless’ and finishing their own chances at the other end.

While the Cobblers have scored just once in their four games to date this season, with that effort being a Marc Richards consolation in the 4-1 loss at Charlton, Peterborough have had no problems finding the net.

They have scored eight times in their three Sky Bet League One wins, and summer signing Marriott has hit the ground running at his new club, rattling in five goals in the past two games.

He hit a hat-trick as Posh thrashed Bristol Rovers 4-1 at the Memorial Stadium, and then a double as Rotherham United were edged out at London Road last weekend.

And although Edinburgh knows Marriott, and Posh’s other attacking talents such as Junior Morias and Marcus Maddison, have to be snuffed out, he is more concerned about his team finally clicking as an attacking unit.

Aside from the opening match at Shrewsbury, a feature of the Cobblers games this season has been the team creating chances, but wasting them, and Edinburgh knows that can’t continue.

Looking ahead to the Posh showdown and coming up against the in-form Marriott, Edinburgh said: “We are fully aware of Jack, with him being at Luton previously, and he probably didn’t have his best season last year and was frustrated there.

“I think eyebrows might have been raised when Peterborough spent £400,000 on him.

“But Jack has hit the ground running, and he looks a livewire and somebody who is full of confidence.

“He is somebody we have to try and keep quiet, but it is about us excelling on Saturday.

“It’s about us being ruthless and clinical when we get our chances.”

Posh cross the county border this weekend with a 100 per cent league record, having seen off Plymouth Argyle as well as Bristol Rovers and Rotherham.

On paper it doesn’t look an ideal fixture for a struggling Cobblers outfit, but Edinburgh is in bullish mood, pointing out it was always going to be a tough start to the campaign.

“We played Shrewsbury and they have won three out of three, we played Fleetwood and they have won three out of three, Peterborough have won three out of three,” said the Cobblers boss.

“We then go to Wigan as well next week, so we are up against it.

“But if people had looked at the start it was always going to be a difficult one, but I always think it’s a good time to play anyone.

“Peterborough will be a good test for us, as was Fleetwood, Charlton and Shrewsbury, and I think for periods in all of those games we have been in them, with good play and aggression.

“What we need to do is just cut out the silly individual errors in certain areas and if we get that right then we know we are a force to reckoned with for anybody in this league.”