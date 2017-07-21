Edinburgh believes Cobblers’ big ambition sealed Aaron Pierre deal

Justin Edinburgh believes the Cobblers’ ambition was a key factor in securing the services of in-demand central defender Aaron Pierre.

The powerful 24-year-old has been on the radar of a string of clubs this summer after he rejected the offer of a new and improved contract offer at Wycombe Wanderers, where he has spent the past three seasons.

He spent time on trial with Championship club Bristol City, playing two pre-season friendlies for them, but Robins boss Lee Johnson decided against offering him a deal at Ashton Gate.

Pierre has reportedly had plenty of options, including that new deal offered at Wycombe, but he has decided to sign for the Cobblers as he makes the step up to life in Sky Bet League One.

“I am delighted to be able to welcome Aaron to the squad,” said Town boss Justin Edinburgh.

“I know Wycombe were very keen to keep him and he has had interest from clubs in the Championship.

“Aaron is an ambitious player, but I think he has been attracted by the work we have done and are continuing to do and our ambition to take the club forward and he wants to be part of that.

“Aaron is another very good signing and I am really pleased to welcome him to Sixfields.”

Pierre’s signing means the Cobblers outfield defensive recruitment is now complete, and he joins Leon Barnett, Ashton Taylor and Regan Poole as options in the central defensive area.

Edinburgh is delighted to have secured the services of a player he has been chasing all summer, and believes he adds another dimension to his defensive unit.

“Aaron is a strong and powerful centre back and a player who is improving all the time,” said the Cobblers manager.

“He has always impressed me when we have played against him.

“He is a threat at set plays and a presence in both penalty areas and his arrival creates some excellent competition among the four central defenders we have in the squad.”

The Cobblers’ summer rebuilding is now almost complete with the kick-off to the new season still two weeks away, with Edinburgh now just targeting another goalkeeper, and an attacking player.