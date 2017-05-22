Edinburgh backing new signing Sam Foley to be a big hit with Cobblers fans

Boss Justin Edinburgh believes new signing Sam Foley has all the attributes to become ‘a fans’ favourite’ at the Cobblers after clinching the signing of the Port Vale man on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old will become a Town player on July 1, and Edinburgh is backing the former Newport County and Yeovil Town man to be a hit at Sixfields.

He has desire, commitment and the willingness to go through the pain barrier for the cause and they are fantastic qualities for a midfield player to have Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh on Sam Foley

Edinburgh worked with Foley when he was manager Newport from 2011 to 2012, and he knows from experience exactly what type of player he is getting.

“Sam is an attacking box to box midfielder who gets around the pitch well and has a fantastic attitude,” said the Cobblers boss.

“I worked with Sam at Newport and I know he will be a good addition to our squad.”

Foley was part of the Vale team relegated on the final day of last season, but Edinburgh believes he was one of the Burslem club’s best players, having seen him up close in opposition as boss of both Gillingham and the Cobblers.

“He has been one of the stand out players for Port Vale over the last two seasons,” said the Town manager.

“He has desire, commitment and the willingness to go through the pain barrier for the cause and they are fantastic qualities for a midfield player to have.

“With his attributes he is the sort of player who can be a fans’ favourite.”

Foley becomes the Cobblers’ third signing of the summer, with Edinburgh revealing they had to put plenty of effort in to get their man, as he was the target of other clubs, as well as having been offered a new contract at Port Vale.

“We have worked hard to bring him in, and while we have had to be patient to fight off other interest, as well as a new contract offer at Port Vale, we feel we have sold the club to him well and are delighted he is joining us.”