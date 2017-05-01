Edinburgh ‘apologises’ to Gills boss Pennock after tensions run high in Sixfields clash

Gillingham manager Ady Pennock says Justin Edinburgh has apologised for not shaking his hand prior to Sunday’s meeting at Sixfields.

Pennock took over from Edinburgh as Gillingham boss in January and it seems tensions still run high between the two parties going by events on Sunday.

The current Gills manager offered his hand before kick-off but Edinburgh, who still feels hard done by having been sacked by the club three months ago, stood his ground and only shook hands after full-time.

“It’s a heated situation,” said the Cobblers boss following the goalless draw. “Things have been said, apparently, but I shook hands with the manager after the game.

“It’s a very difficult situation. It was a tense game and it meant a lot to myself to beat a former club and I think that was my focus.”

“I had a beer with Justin and he apologised,” Pennock told KentOnline. “He was as good as gold and there was no problem at all.

“Obviously, there was a situation where I came in and he was the manager before. I would never say anything or comment untoward because that is not the way I work.

“There were bits and bobs going across from the dugouts, nothing to do with me.”