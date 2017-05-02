Diamond sends goodbye message to Cobblers supporters

Zander Diamond has said goodbye to the Cobblers supporters via a message sent to the Chron.

On Sunday, the centre-back was crowned Chron Cobblers supporters’ player of the year at Sixfields after a stellar season.

But he is out of contract this summer and had been linked with a move back to his native Scotland.

And on Tuesday, Diamond confirmed he would be departing, sending a thank-you message via the Chron sports desk Twitter account (@chronsport).

“Just want to thank everyone involved with Northampton Town FC for the last three years,” Diamond wrote. “From the staff who’ve helped me, the players who I’ve shared a changing room with, but more importantly, to the supporters who have been tremendous with me since I joined the football club.

“It’s been a journey! From staying in the Football League, to winning the League 2 championship, to consolidating our league status this year in League 1. To sign off by winning the Player of the Year was fantastic for me personally!

“Northampton Town will always remain a big part of my life!”