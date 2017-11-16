Date change for Cobblers’ Checkatrade Trophy tie at Pompey

Northampton’s Checkatrade Trophy tie with Portsmouth at Fratton Park has been moved to Saturday, December 2.

The second round match was originally due to take place the following Tuesday but, with both teams out of the FA Cup, the decision has been made to move it to the Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Tickets for the game have been reduced to £10 for adults and £5 for seniors (63 and over) with juniors 17 and under getting in for just £1.

The Cobblers, who reached the second round stage after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Southampton U21s in their final group match earlier this month, were schedule to have a free weekend after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Scunthorpe in midweek but with Portsmouth also losing in the first round, beaten 1-0 by Luton, the two clubs have opted to make the change.