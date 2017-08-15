Confident Buchanan backs himself to thrive in wing-back role

A confident David Buchanan has backed himself to prove the doubters wrong this season by making the left wing-back role his own.

The former Preston North End man, now into his third season at Sixfields, has been given a slight change of job description this year due to manager Justin Edinburgh’s decision to play three at the back in a 3-5-2.

Pushed into a more advanced role, there is now extra emphasis placed on the wing-backs to motor forward and provide width and an extra body in attack, all on top of their defensive duties.

And having played there for Preston in their promotion-winning season to the Championship three years ago, it’s a position that the 31-year-old knows well.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said on his first three outings in the role. “I’m an experienced player.

“I hear it all the time that I’m not comfortable at left wing-back but I’ve played nearly 500 games in my career and I got promoted to the Championship with a team that played 3-5-2.

“I know the role inside out. It is my best position? Probably not. But I feel I’m one of the best full-backs in this division – that’s the confidence I’ve got and the experience I’ve got of being around the leagues.

“I know my role inside out and I work hard every day in training.

“As long as the manager keeps picking me I’ll give 110 per cent for this football club, like I have from the moment I signed.”

Speaking following Saturday’s home loss to Fleetwood, Buchanan admitted there was a lengthy post-match debrief in the dressing room as players and coaches exchanged views after a third straight defeat.

“The gaffer said what he had to say after the game and the players have to take that onboard,” he added.

“We’re at home and we expect to win football matches here. Every time we play we feel we’re a match for anyone in this league.

“It’s a big week now for everybody because I’m sure he’s got some selection headaches.”