Wales Under-21s call-up means Poole will miss Cobblers clashes with Peterborough and Bristol Rovers

The Cobblers will be without Regan Poole for next week's clashes with Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers after the teenage midfielder was today called up by Wales Under-21s.

Poole has been named in the Wales squad, which is managed by former Town boss Rob Page, for their UEFA European Championship Qualifier in Liechtenstein on October 5.

The call-up means Poole will miss next Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy tie at Posh, and more importantly the Sky Bet League One clash with Bristol Rovers at Sixfields next Saturday (October 7).

The news will be a blow for boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink who has selected the 19-year-old for the past three games in the a holding midfield role.

Poole has been very impressive after being first selected there for the trip to Wigan Athletic, and the Town manager said of the Manchester United loanee: "Regan has a bright future on front of him.

"He needs to mature, but he has energy and can pass the ball, and he is improving all the time."

Poole has been named as a defender in the Wales squad, but Page has also been using the former Newport County man in a holding midfield position.

Wales Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Luke Pilling (Tranmere Rovers), Owen Evans (Wigan Athletic).

Defenders: Cola Dasilva (Chelsea), Cameron Coxe (Cardiff City), Cian Harries (Swansea City), Regan Poole (Manchester United, on loan at Northampton Town), Aron Davies (Fulham), Rhys Abbruzzese (Cardiff City), Joe Rodon (Swansea City)

Midfielders: Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Jack Evans (Swansea City), Mark Harris (Cardiff City),

Forwards: Tyler Roberts (West Bromwich Albion), George Thomas (Leicester City), Daniel James (Swansea City), Rabbi Matondo (Manchester City), Liam Cullen (Swansea City).