Rochdale manager Hill says his team deserved their Sixfields success

Rochdale boss Keith Hill felt his team were deserved winners at Sixfields on Saturday.

Dale left Northampton with a 3-2 victory thanks to Matthew Lund's hat-trick, and they have now won 15 of their past 21 games in all competitions.

A team in form, Dale played with confidence at Sixfields, and although they undoubtedly enjoyed good fortune with some of referee Eddie Ilderton's decisions, Hill's side scored three times and wasted several other excellent chances.

Dale also had to twice fight from going a goal down at 1-0 and 2-1, and Hill said: "I was pleased with the performance and the endeavour, especially towards the end when Northampton threw everything at us.

"When we got into the final third we delayed the final pass and that was disappointing. But overall I was really pleased with the way we played.

"We played some great stuff but we set traps for ourselves with both their goals.

"Apart from their set-plays, which Northampton are brilliant at, I didn't think they caused us too many problems.

"Matt Taylor is an expert from set-pieces and sometimes it's difficult not to give free-kicks away.

"We gifted them the first goal and we didn't deserve to be behind the way we were playing. But we created opportunities and soon equalised.

"Steven Davies should have given us the halftime lead but I knew we would create opportunities and we've put three more goals away today."