POLL: Who should be the next Cobblers manager?

Several names have been thrown into the hat over the past few days as chairman Kelvin Thomas sets about replacing Justin Edinburgh, who was sacked on Thursday.

Following Edinburgh's dismissal, Thomas revealed the club has ‘some potential targets in mind’ when it comes to the top job at Sixfields and currently leading the way among the bookies is former Chelsea man Jmmy Floyd-Hasselbaink.

But there are a whole host of other names in the frame, including the likes of Chris Powell, Steve Cotterill and Paul Tisdale.

The list of potential candidates also includes Edinburgh's former assistant David Kerslake, who has been put in temporary charge at Sixfields, as well as youth coach Jon Brady and current Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin.

