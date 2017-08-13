Opposition view: Rosler hails Cairns' heroics after Fleetwood snatch late Sixfields win

Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler paid tribute to Alex Cairns for the goalkeeper's 'unbelievable' triple save that played a significant role in his side's 1-0 win over the Cobblers on Saturday.

With the score at 0-0 towards the end of the first-half, Cairns pulled off three remarkable saves to deny Aaron Pierre twice and then Billy Waters, all from close-range, before Devnate Cole's second-half goal saw Fleetwood take all three points.

"In the end it was a satisfying day," said Rosler afterwards." The first 10 or 15 minutes was top, we had fresh legs and the way we started was very impressive and I felt a goal was around the corner.

"And then we played their tempo and they were better than us, I have to say. They should have been up in that second phase of the first-half but Alex Cairns kept us in the game, it was an unbelievable save - not only one but three times.

"We did some terrible decision-making but in the second-half I felt we did the basics better and Cairns didn't even need to make one save and everybody knows we're good on the counter which showed.

"We looked like scoring in the first 15 minutes but they then looked like scoring and then we were never really in trouble in the second-half and when you have the quality that we do we can always score.

"In general I think we need to be more consistent, we cannot drop to the level of the opposition especially when we had been so good at the beginning, but I'm happy with the players in the second-half."