New signings to join Cobblers squad in Spain after missing Sileby friendly, confirms Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh has confirmed that his three most recent recruits - Yaser Kasim, Regan Poole and Ash Taylor - will all travel to Spain for this week's pre-season training camp.

The trio were absent for Saturday's friendly against Northampton Sileby Rangers as they continued conditioning work in order to get up to match speed, having only just signed for the club towards the end of last week.

But all three will be at the Oliva Nova complex in Spain where the Cobblers step up their preparations for the new season with an intensive week of training, culminating in a second friendly against a Birmingham City Development XI on Friday.

"They only came in the back part of the week and we didn't feel there was any benefit to playing them," explained Edinburgh. "We need to bring them up to speed and condition them.

"They trained on Friday, they trained again on Saturday and they'll join us in Spain where we can up the intensity in the training and look to include all three against Birmingham.

"It'll be a hard week in Spain but we're delighted we've got this opportunity to go away because it's very important and gives us a chance to get all the new signings together and get some real good work in at a fantastic facility, so we're looking forward to it."

Among the Cobblers squad for Saturday's friendly win over Sileby Rangers were two unnamed trailists, who featured in defence and midfield for the second-half XI.

On those players, Edinburgh said: "They were arranged prior to us coming back for pre-season and obviously things have changed with the investment.

"That's probably changed the position of what we're looking at, so I'll have a look at it, assess it and then make decisions."

New signings Leon Barnett, Daniel Powell and Sam Foley were all among the scorers in Saturday's one-sided affair, as was young striker Joe Iaciofano who stole the spotlight with a second-half hat-trick.

"One thing Joe is is a goalscorer and it was fantastic for him and he's a fantastic threat to have," added Edinburgh.

"Billy (Waters) was lively and I was pleased for Leon Lobjoit. He joined at the latter part of last season and was restricted in the game-time he had, so it was good for him.

"Our shape was good, we were a threat and I was pleased with everyone.The key for me was the fitness side of it and we had no injuries which is a big plus."