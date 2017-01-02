New signings in line to feature as Page hints at changes for Bantams visit

Cobblers boss Rob Page will assess the freshness of his players before deciding whether or not to make changes for Monday's visit of Bradford City, with new signings Greg Wylde and Hiram Boateng among those who could feature.

Both Wylde and Boateng signed on loan for Northampton on Saturday, and with just 48 hours separating games against Sheffield United and Bradford, Page could bring them both straight in to freshen things up.

"A lot of the players put in a shift on Saturday. We're in on Sunday and we'll do a session and we'll assess and have a look at it," explained Page.

"If need be, we'll make changes. We'll make changes that make us better and help us win a game of football.

"We'll pick a team to go and win."

After impressing at Plymouth Argyle last season, Wylde has struggled for regular game time at new club Millwall, paving the way for a loan move to Sixfields.

He will add quality to the wide areas, something which has been missing this season, while versatile midfielder Boateng should add different dimension to the Cobblers midfield.

Page added: "We've always known we need strength in depth in the wide areas and Greg will give us his pace which will hurt teams and he can deliver a cross which is something we haven't had.

"He was outstanding last season and he's been frustrated not to play many minutes at Millwall so it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"We looked at Hiram in the summer. It didn't quite materialise but we had the opportunity to bring him in again. He's full of energy and can play in numerous positions in the middle of the park, whether that's sitting or playing as a two.

"He has the energy to go box-to-box and he's a great addition to the squad."

Page hopes to bring in at least two more in the January transfer window, with a goalscorer at the top of his shopping list.

He continued: "The plan is to bring in more, it always has been, and we've been working hard to get another couple in, but they've got to be right and they've got to push the lads that are already in the team for the second half of the season.

"We're always in the market for a goalscorer, everybody is. It's the hardest position to fill but we'll keep working because we want to improve as a club and as a squad.

"We want to bring players in who will have an impact on the starting XI."

Page will be keen to build on Saturday's performance at Bramall Lane, even if the game did end in defeat, as the Cobblers came within minutes of an excellent draw against table-topping Sheffield United.

"In the first-half we created the better and more clear-cut chances and we frustrated them into long-range efforts," said Page.

"We've got to take the positives and the effort the boys put in, they didn't deserve to be on the losing team. They deserved at least a point and a clean sheet out of the game.

"They threw every single formation they possibly could at us and we frustrated them right until the death when we switched off and got punished for it.

"Fatigue's not a factor. It's decision-making which I've said time and time again and you've got to learn from it."