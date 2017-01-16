New boss Justin Edinburgh can't wait to try and make the most of 'a fantastic opportunity' at Cobblers

New Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh says taking charge at Sixfields is 'a fantastic opportunity' for him and his assistant boss David Kerslake.

The pair were introduced to the media at a Sixfields press conference on Monday afternoon, having taken their first training session with the players at Moulton in the morning.

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh and assistant David Kerslake

And there was no hiding Edinburgh's enthusiasm for the job that lies ahead.

"This is a fantastic opportunity, it is a fantastic club, and one I now well from playing against them in my early days at Southend, to competing against them," said the former Gillingham boss.

"Everybody I spoke to, including David (Kerslake), Colin Calderwood, Chris Wilder, they all spoke about how good a football club it is, and certainly (chairman) Kelvin Thomas is a football man and somebody you can forge a good relationship with, which allows you to do your job which is always helpful."

Edinburgh and Kerslake, who is beginning his second stint at the club having also been assistant to Calderwood during his time in charge, met the players on Monday morning, and found the spirit around the club good.

"It has been extremely good," said Edinburgh, who has also managed Newport County and Rushden & Diamonds.

"I met the players this morning and all the members of the football club which I think is important, to get to know everybody, for them to get to know myself and David.

"David obviously knows a few people from being here previously, so that always helps, but we had a good response from the group of players this morning, and look to move forward as the week progresses."

Edinburgh, who watched the Cobblers' 2-1 defeat to Scunthorpe from the Sixfields stands at the weekend, takes charge of his first game at Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday, and he is intending to quickly make his mark.

With the Cobblers on a run of nine defeats in 11 Sky Bet League One games and 16th in the table, five points above the relegation zone, Edinburgh was asked what his ambition is for this season.

"The aim is a top-half finish that's for sure, and I think that's what we have to chase down," said the 47-year-old.

"I think we have to be cautious of what's below, but I certainly feel that myself as a manager I would look to have an impact and try and chase one of those top 12 places down, to finish the season strongly and to take that into the summer, and build from there."