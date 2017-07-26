Mixed injury news for Cobblers quartet as Edinburgh dismisses O'Toole rumours

Cobblers midfielder Sam Foley faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday's friendly against Kettering, but there was far more positive news regarding team-mates John-Joe O'Toole, Alex Revell and Brendan Moloney.

Foley, who signed from Port Vale at the end of may, injured his ankle towards the end of Saturday's NFA Maunsell Cup final against Kettering Town which initially prompted fears he may have suffered serious ligament damage.

Sam Foley suffered an injury against Kettering on Saturday

Scans have since revealed that is not the case, however the 30-year-old still faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines, delaying his competitive Cobblers debut until September at the earliest.

"Obviously it's disappointing for the injury to happen for Sam but we're certainly pleased with the outcome," said Edinburgh.

"If all being well it'll be six to eight weeks. It's too long as far as we're concerned but it could have been worse and it could have been really serious but we just hope that he can recover quickly."

In addition to Foley, there have also been recent concerns over the fitness of O'Toole, Revell and Moloney after all three were absent for Tuesday's friendly against Derby County.

Justin Edinburgh

O'Toole had also missed the game at Kettering three days earlier, sparking fears he may have aggravated his long-standing groin problem, but Edinburgh believes the midfielder, along with Moloney and Revell, is close to a return.

He added: "Obviously John-Joe had the operation in the summer. He's come back and done really well but he just felt a little bit of discomfort so we've shut him down for a week.

"We'll re-introduce him to the group now. Alex Revell had a bit of tightness and Brendan is the same so we're always erring on the side of caution.

"If we can keep this squad fit then there's a very talented group that I certainly feel will do better than last year."

As well as a potential injury scare, some fans have also suggested there is a another, deeper reason to O'Toole's recent absence, with wild rumours circulating online that he may even be on his way out of the club, but again Edinburgh was quick to downplay those fears as he completely dismissed any exit rumours.

"That's certainly not the case," he continued. "The club worked tirelessly to make sure we secured him for three further years.

"It's just a case of using the time we have before the start of the season to make sure we get every individual ready for the first game.

"He was at the game on Tuesday and we've started to re-introduce him to training and now we'll start to step that up for him."