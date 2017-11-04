Hasselbaink 'proud' of Cobblers performance but disappointed not to progress in FA Cup

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was disappointed not to make home advantage count and progress into round two of the FA Cup on Saturday when the Cobblers were held to a goalless draw by Scunthorpe United.

In an all League One clash at Sixfields, Northampton dominated much of the first-half and could have been a couple of goals ahead by half-time with both Lewis McGugan and Aaron Pierre striking the woodwork.

But the contest rather fizzled out during a drab second-half as both sides failed to seriously trouble the other, with a replay at Glanford Park always the likely outcome.

That proved to be the case, and whilst he was frustrated not to win, Hasselbaink took comfort in his side's display against a team currently sitting among the top five in Sky Bet League One, 16 places above the Cobblers.

"I wanted to win because the replay is not something I really want at this time but I think we have to be proud of the performance and let's not forget Scunthorpe finished in the play-offs last season and they are in the top five again this year," said the Town manager, whose side are now four games unbeaten.

"In the second-half they got more of a foothold in the game and closed it off.

"We went through the wings a couple of times and put in some nice crosses but unfortunately we had nobody on the end of those.

"They've got some good players and you're going to be under pressure at times. That's just one of the normal things - it's about how you handle that and I thought we handled them very well.

"We wanted to be in the hat but we wanted it to be without Scunthorpe, but it is what it is and we don't moan and now we move on."