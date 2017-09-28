Hasselbaink looking at striker signing options, but admits it's 'difficult to find the right player'

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has confirmed he is on the lookout for a non-contract striker to boost the Cobblers' attacking options, but admits it is 'difficult to find the right player'.

The Cobblers have this week been hit by an injury to front man Chris Long, with the Burnley loan man expected to be sidelined for a spell as he tries to recover properly from a niggling hamstring problem.

With teenager Joe Iaciofano and the untried Leon Lobjoit both having been sent out on loan to Chesham United and Corby Town respectively, it means the Cobblers are a little light in the striking department, with the centre forward options down to experienced pair Alex Revell and Marc Richards.

Town do have the likes of Billy Waters, Sam Hoskins and Dean Bowditch as attacking options, but the Town manager doesn't see them as out-and-out strikers.

Asked if he is looking at the lengthy list of out-of-contract players available to boost his attacking department, Hasselbaink said: "I am looking, but it is very difficult to find the right player, and hen, when the come in, most of them are unfit.

"It takes them four, five or six weeks to get fit, so it's not easy. Also, when you get them fit after six weeks, they need five or six games!.

"We are looking, but it is going to be hard."

The Cobblers have now gone three and a half games with scoring, with their most recent goal being Matt Crooks' strike in the first half of the 2-2 draw at Southend United on September 16.

But that record is of no concern to Hasselbaink, who has been pleased with the amount of chances being created by his team, paricularly in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at MK Dons.

There were good opportunities in that match for Crooks, Daniel Powell, Bowditch and Ash Taylor among others, but none were taken.

Hasselbaink though believes the goals will come, and said: "I am happy with the chances being created. We need to keep on creating them and they will go in, I am a big believer in that.

"Do we want more goals? Of course we want more goals, but we have to keep on getting at it.

"We can't stop, we need to trying to keep on creating, and if we do that then they will fly in."