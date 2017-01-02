Gorre returns to Swansea City as Cobblers loan spell ends

Cobblers winger Kenji Gorre has returned to parent club Swansea City.

The 22-year-old's loan deal expired this week, and manager Rob Page has decided against extending the player's stay.

Gorre arrived at Sixfields in the week before the season started, with Page saying at the time he hoped the attacking midfielder would provide an attacking spark to his side.

There were signs of the player's potential, and he was a regular fixture in the team for the first two months of the season as Page showed a huge amount of patience with him.

But in the past few months the player has found himself sidelined, and hasn't featured for the first team since starting the 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers on November 26.

The signing of left winger Gregg Wylde on loan from Millwall means Gorre's opportunities would have been even more limited, so he returns to the Liberty Stadium.

In all, Gorre made 13 starts for the Cobblers as well as five substitute appearances, scoring once in the 3-1 win at Swindon Town on September 27.

He also scored the winning penalty in the shootout victory over Premier League side West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup, setting up that third round date with Manchester United at Sixfields.