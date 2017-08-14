Frustrated Edinburgh 'has no doubts' that Cobblers will turn their form around

Justin Edinburgh's demeanour may have been one of immense frustration following a third straight defeat on Saturday but, given that the season is only a week old, his belief that Northampton's form will start to pick up remains unwavering.

The Cobblers boss was speaking having witnessed his side succumb to a third consecutive 1-0 loss on Saturday when Devante Cole's second-half goal sent all three points Fleetwood's way.

On the back of similar defeats to Shrewsbury and Fleetwood, it hardly concluded an ideal opening week of the new campaign for Northampton, prompting some concern among supporters.

But Edinburgh is not one to panic and though there was understandable frustration on his part after Saturday's disappointment, he feels it is only a matter of time before results turn in their favour.

"Nothing is won or lost in two games, believe me we're frustrated and I'm disappointed because I'm here as the manager of this club to get results and that's what we're striving to do," he said.

"I won't panic. I believe in the group and I'll prove to people that we'll get the results.

Regan Poole, who made his Cobblers debut against Fleetwood, sums up the frustration felt by many at Sixfields on Saturday

"The only way we turn it around is by continuing to stick together and keep believing in what we're trying to achieve and I have no doubt that the results will come along.

"You don't win or lose anything in your first two games. We're disappointed, we're frustrated and we're striving to get points on the board and get goals, as everyone is.

"My job is to continue to produce and believe in the players and make that happen and I have the utmost belief that we won't be in this position (later in the season)."

The fact that each of their first three performances have been somewhat disjointed is understandable given the mass turnover in bodies over the summer when 12 came in and several went out.

And whilst their slow start to the new campaign is frustrating for everyone involved, Edinburgh is not surprised that his new-look squad has yet to fully click.

"The back three (on Saturday) have never played together, Yaser (Kasim) and (Matt) Crooksy have only played their second game, so it's not like we've been together long," he added.

"The Fleetwood team have been together for 15, 16 months now.

"I came in at the back end of last season but that's a new team and you've got to give it chance - nothing happens overnight."