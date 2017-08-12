Edinburgh urges Cobblers to be more 'ruthless' as goal wait goes on

A frustrated Justin Edinburgh has called on his side to be more 'clinical and ruthless' after their search for a first goal of the season continued when beaten 1-0 at home to Fleetwood Town.

For the third time in a week Northampton were beaten by a solitary goal after Devante Cole's 75th minute strike settled an even contest.

But it could have been so much different had the Cobblers taken one of several glaring opportunities in the first-half, with Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns producing a sensational triple save.

"I know it was three saves from one incident but I still feel Billy Waters should have scored before that with a header and when you get those chances you have to be clinical and ruthless and put them in the net," said Edinburgh.

"People will say it's good saves from the goalkeeper but we shouldn't have allowed them to make those saves and the ball should be in the back of the net and it's come back to haunt us again.

"It's hard to find positives standing here now but when I take the emotion out of it and look at it tomorrow I'm sure there will be.

"We created a few chances, we should have scored but obviously we haven't and it's three consecutive defeats and no goals and that makes everything tougher and players become more anxious

"We've got to find a way of getting a result and that should have been today but it slipped through our hands and we've come away with nothing."

Edinburgh has also backed Shaun McWilliams to come back stronger after it was his mistake, moments after being introduced, which led to Cole's winner.

Edinburgh added: "It'll only make him stronger. He's a strong boy and they are the situations that you're only going to learn from so he'll be fine.

"He's disappointed and it's a hard one for him to take but we've just got to help him out."