Edinburgh ponders potential formation change but will 'reflect and analyse' after Charlton defeat

Justin Edinburgh will take time to 'reflect and analyse' before deciding if he should make sweeping changes to his team, both tactically and on the personnel front, after they suffered their fourth straight defeat on Saturday.

Josh Magennis' early header put Charlton Athletic into a second-minute lead at The Valley before Ricky Holmes emphatically smashed in a second against his former club.

The Cobblers at least had the consolation of scoring their first goal of the season through Marc Richards' header but it came too late to influence the result, and in fact it was Charlton who finished strongly thanks to Jake Forster-Caskey's injury-time brace.

That condemned Northampton to a fourth successive loss and now means they have gone 12 games without victory going back to the end of last season.

That disappointing run of form has prompted obvious questions regarding whether or not Edinburgh should make alterations to his team.

So far he has stuck by 3-5-2 and picked a relatively consistent starting XI but his players have struggled to adapt and produce consistent, cohesive performances.

Matt Crooks shows his frustration

When asked if he'd be willing to change, Edinburgh said: "I don't want to be pinned down on anything. I've played different formations throughout my career as a manager and have done in my time here.

"I'll pick the team, the system, whatever I feel will win the game and that's what I'm doing.

"Do I reflect and do I look and analyse myself and the system? Of course I do. I'm not that stubborn or silly that I will continue to stick with a system until it gets a result.

"I'll look at it, analyse it and if it needs changing and I feel we need a different system to win a football match then absolutely I'll change."

Matt Grimes

Given the wealth of options available to him, Edinburgh may also feel the need to shake things up on the personnel front, especially with the likes of Regan Poole, Brendan Moloney and most recent recruit Matt Grimes pushing for starts.

"I need to reflect and I need to take my anger and emotion out of it, but I would think that there would be personnel changes going into the next game," Edinburgh added.

"I don't think that anyone could think otherwise. We've been busy over the summer putting together a squad that means we're able to make changes if there's a lack of form or results aren't what they should be."

Edinburgh's preparation for Saturday's game at The Valley was not helped by an injury to Chris Long in the warm-up and then also to Aaron Phillips barely 12 minutes in.

But the Town manager did not use that as an excuse, adding: "It disrupts your preparation and your planning but we've got players who've come in and took their places.

"I'm pleased for Rico for him to get on the score sheet and we had Brendan Moloney come in. It doesn't help but we have a squad that can cope with that and should be coping with that."

Finally, on Matty Taylor's exclusion from the matchday squad, Edinburgh explained: "Some situations are going on behind the scenes and as a club when we can make a further comment we will.

"But nothing has happened between myself and Matty, he just wasn't in a position to be in the squad."