Edinburgh 'accepts full responsibility' as Cobblers boss is left 'angry and upset' by derby day thrashing

Justin Edinburgh was left 'angry and frustrated' by his side's 4-1 defeat to rivals Peterborough on Saturday but the Cobblers boss reiterated his determination to turnaround their poor start to the season.

Northampton's woeful campaign plunged to new depths on Saturday when they were humbled by Posh in a one-sided derby affair at Sixfields.

Slack defending allowed Gwion Edwards to fire United ahead on 32 minutes and the visitors never looked back from there, adding further goals through Junior Morias, Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison.

Alex Revell headed in late on but that was not even a consolation on a terrible afternoon for Edinburgh's men.

"Obviously I'm hugely disappointed and angry," said the Town manager afterwards. "One thing I can assure everybody is that I've had to work hard in my career as a player and a manager to get where I am and I won't give up lightly.

"We're in this together and we never isolate anyone. We've let ourselves down and let the fans down and the football club.

"I accept all the responsibility, no doubt about that. I'm frustrated, I'm angry, I'm disappointed and I'm upset but the only way you get through it is by sticking together."

Much of the talk prior to Saturday's game centred around Edinburgh's preference to play three at the back but after persisting with the same formation against Peterborough, he did not feel it contributed to their downfall.

He added: "Today we've been poor in defending the goals that we gave away. They were so, so poor and that's nothing to do with anything other than decisions that are made by players on the pitch.

"If we're going to get the results that we need to get ourselves out of this situation then we've certainly got to defend better than we did today.

"It's nothing to do with formations or systems, it's just basic defending. You've got to run hard, you've got to play hard but some of the things that we were doing is, for me, taking the easy option and that's not the way we're going to get anywhere."