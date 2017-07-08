Early signs are all positive for Cobblers boss Edinburgh

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh offered a positive assessment of both his side's fitness levels and performance after their first pre-season outing ended in an 8-2 hammering of Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

In their annual pre-season curtain-raiser Northampton barely broke sweat in waltzing to victory once Leon Barnett and Marc Richards had given them a 2-0 half-time lead.

A different team took to the pitch in the second-half but there was no let-up from Town as Joe Iaciofano's hat-trick, Sam Foley's brace and Daniel Powell's tap-in steered them to a resounding victory, even if Rangers managed two late consolations.

"I'm really pleased with the workout," said Edinburgh. "I thought the fitness levels looked good and the most important thing is that we've come through with no injuries which is a real positive.

"We had a good flexibility and mobility about us, and we moved the ball really well and posed a threat.

"I felt we we had a mix to our game which we perhaps didn't have last season, so it's obviously promising but there's a lot of work still to be done."

Pre-season is all about building up fitness levels and match sharpness ahead of the season, and having been back in training for two weeks now, Edinburgh was pleased that his players looked in fine fettle during Saturday's friendly.

"I thought our fitness was key and one of the major points from today - it was a fitness exercise and we got some real good minutes into our legs," he added.

"We scored some really good goals and could have had more. The disappointing thing is the goals we conceded but we won;t look at that now, we look at the fact that everyone has completed 45 minutes and there's no injuries, so it's all really positive.

"We've put a lot of work through their legs and bodes and that will continue next week in Spain and a lot of thought goes into it.

"They've all had their individual to work to during the summer and they've done that and I'm really delighted with the shape of the players."