Cobblers unveil new Nike home kit at Sixfields family fun day

The Cobblers have unveiled their new Nike home kit as part of the club's annual Sixfields fun day.

Hundreds of supporters turned out at Sixfields for the event, with the smart new claret and white kit being revealed for the first time at lunchtime.

The shirt is mainly claret, but with six vertical white stripes going down from the base of the club crest to the bottom of the shirt.

It follows on from the successful launch last month of the black and white away kit, which the team have been wearing in their pre-season games to date.

The new claret home kit is set to be worn for the first time in Tuesday night's friendly with Sky Bet Championship side Derby County at Sixfields.