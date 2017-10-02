Cobblers swoop to sign former Sheffield Wednesday man Lewis McGugan

The Cobblers have boosted their attacking options with the signing of out-of-contract playmaker Lewis McGugan on a short-term contract.

The 28-year-old left Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent last month to become a free agent, and he has signed for the Cobblers until January.

McGugan began his career at Nottingham Forest, where he scored 44 goals in 160 starts and 70 substitute appearances.

He left the City Ground in the summer of 2013 to join Watford, scoring 11 goals in 39 starts for the Hornets, before making the switch to Hillsborough.

In all, McGugan made 28 starts and 11 substitute appearances for the Owls, netting nine goals, but he hasn't featured for the south Yorkshire club since May, 2016.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal made it clear that McGugan was not in his plans, and that has led to a frustrating time on the sidelines for McGugan.

Town's new signing is in line to make his debut for the club in Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy trip to Peterborough United.