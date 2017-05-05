Cobblers switch 'ticked every box' for new signing Daniel Powell

New signing Daniel Powell says the move to Cobblers 'ticked every box' for him as he looks forward to taking on a 'fresh challenge' in his football career.

The 26-year-old winger put pen to paper on a two-year deal on Friday to become Town boss Justin Edinburgh's first summer signing and he can't wait to get started after spending the first nine years of his professional career at Milton Keynes Dons.

Daniel Powell

A product of the Buckinghamshire side's academy system, Powell made his debut for the Dons first team at just 17, and went on to make 164 starts and 106 substitute appearances for the club, netting 46 goals.

But after struggling to hold down a first team place at Stadium MK following Karl Robinson's sacking and the arrival of Robbie Neilson as manager, the player says he knew it was time to leave and make a fresh start.

And after his relase from Milton Keynes on Tuesday, he has decided Sixfields is the ideal place for him to do just that.

Asked how the move had come about, and when he had first met Edinburgh, Powell said: "We met up not long ago, and he was telling me his ambitions for the league, where he wants me to play and where I fit into the system.

"It ticked every box for me really, and it is something I am looking forward to.

"Justin told me about the club's ambitions, where they want to be, where he wants to get to, and I think I can help them pursue that."

And he added: "I have spent my like at MK really, started there when I was 12 or 13 and went through the youth system.

"It is all I've ever known, and now I am moving on to a new venture, it is something that excites me. My contract ran out and a new challenge was always on the horizon anyway.

"This move fits everything I need."

An imposing 6ft 2ins tall, Powell says he had the chance to go elsewhere before opting for the Cobblers, but this move felt right.

"I had quite a few offers," said the Luton-born winger.

"I had a good relationship with Robbie Neilson, he is a really good man, but I think it was time for me to move on.

"I needed to freshen up somewhere, have a new goal, new aims, and I think Northampton fits that."

So what can Cobblers supporters expect to see from their new player?

"I prefer playing wide left, but I can play up front," he said.

"I can also play on the right, and I am quite direct, and I like to get at full-backs."

It should be fairly easy for Powell to settle in at Sixfields as well as there are a couple of familiar faces in the Town squad.

"I know Alex Revell really well as we played together at Milton Keynes, I know his strengths and I know he is a very good player, and I am looking forward to playing with him again," said Powell, who aside from playing for MK has also played on loan for Crawley Town and Forest Green.

"I also know Leon Lobjoit, he was at MK as well and he is another talent, a really good player,

"I used to help him a lot and talk to him when he was at Milton Keynes, because you could see he had potential.

"He was actually a left-back when he was there, but he has moved up the pitch and became a winger, and then I heard recently his scoring record and it is scary.

"Hopefully he can bring some goals here - but hopefully I can score more than him!"